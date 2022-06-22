RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Today

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the admit card today, 22 June 2022 for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be conducted on 28, 29 and 30 June in two shifts each day. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

After the release of the admit cards, candidates will be able to download them using their application number and date of birth. Candidates must not forget to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam venue.