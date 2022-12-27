Rishi Rajpopat – The Cambridge Student Who Cracked Sanskrit's Greatest Puzzle

How does Panini's grammar work? Rajpopat said that to derive a grammatically correct word, one needs to feed in the base and suffix of the word and follow the step-by-step process as per Aṣṭādhyāyī.

Why was the puzzle so hard to crack? The problem that arises while deriving a word is that often two rules become simultaneously applicable at the same step.

"So, the question that arises is: which rule should we apply?"

Rajpopat said that Panini had "taught us many meta-rules in his grammar, out of which one deals with the problem of rule conflict."

A meta-rule is one that gives you instructions about how to interpret rules, and how rules interact with each other.

"That meta rule was misunderstood by Sanskrit scholars, starting with the very first commentators all the way up to now, or until very recently," he added.