Registration for DU’s St Stephens College Likely to Begin Today
Students must first register with the University of Delhi to apply to St Stephens College.
Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College is likely to set into motion the application process for admissions to undergraduate courses on Tuesday, 30 June. According to college authorities, students will have to sign up on the portal, following which they will be allowed to fill up a registration form, in which they must also select preferred courses.
However, only those students who have successfully registered with the University of Delhi (DU) and have obtained a valid registration number, will be eligible for registering with St Stephen’s College. The last date for registering with DU is 4 July, 2020.
Once the board examination results are declared, registered students will be able to log in with their user ID, password and enter their marks in the said exams and complete their registrations process.
Since St Stephen’s College is a minority institution, it usually conducts its own admission process. But this year, it is not clear how this process be will organised and details about the same will be made available by the college soon.
Over the years, the college has conducted admission tests and interviews after the release of cut-offs. While the admission test and interview account for 15 percent of the total score, the rest 85 percent is made up by marks obtained in board examinations, on which the initial cut-off is based.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.