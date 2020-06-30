Registration for DU’s St Stephens College Likely to Begin Today

Once the board examination results are declared, registered students will be able to log in with their user ID, password and enter their marks in the said exams and complete their registrations process.

Since St Stephen’s College is a minority institution, it usually conducts its own admission process. But this year, it is not clear how this process be will organised and details about the same will be made available by the college soon.

Over the years, the college has conducted admission tests and interviews after the release of cut-offs. While the admission test and interview account for 15 percent of the total score, the rest 85 percent is made up by marks obtained in board examinations, on which the initial cut-off is based.