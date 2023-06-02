RBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Declared Today: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 10th result 2023 today on 2 June, 2023. The result was announced by the State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla via a press conference.

Candidates who took part in the RBSE 10th Exams 2023 can check the scorecard, topper list, marksheet, and other details from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.