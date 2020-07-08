Amid Controversy, CBSE Says Chapters Dropped Only For Exams
Dropped topics are either being covered by rationalised syllabus or in alternative academic calendars: CBSE.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 8 July, said that it has cut down on a certain range of chapters and topics only for board examinations and that the said chapters have already been covered under the alternative academic calendar issued by NCERT.
The statement comes after reports that the board had dropped chapters like federalism, citizenship, secularism and caste across multiple subjects from class 8 to 12, in order to 'rationalise' the syllabus up to 30 percent.
In the statement, CBSE said that rationalisation of syllabus has been undertaken for nearly 190 subjects of class 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only.
“Each of these topics have been wrongly mentioned in media as deleted have been covered under alternative academic calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the board.”CBSE Statement
CBSE further clarified that the topics being mentioned as dropped are either being covered by the rationalised syllabus or in the alternative academic calendar of NCERT.
