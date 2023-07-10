ADVERTISEMENT
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Registration Started Today: Here Are the Steps To Apply

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam Registration started. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Registration Started Today: Here Are the Steps To Apply
i

According to the schedule released by the Rajasthan Education Department, the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023 registration will start on Monday, 10 July 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 can register on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates must note down that the last date to apply for the examination is 30 July 2023. Also, the last date to submit the application fee is also 30th July.

When will the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Registration Start?

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed registration will commence from 10 July 2023.

When Is the Last Date To Apply for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam?

The last date to apply for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam is 30 July 2023.

What Is the Application Fee for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023?

The application fee for candidates appearing in just one paper of the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam is Rs 450. However, candidates appearing in both the papers have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The payment should be preferably made through online modes including credit card, debit card, net banking, and others.

Steps To Register for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023

  • Go to the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct registration link of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023.

  • Register as a new candidate if applying for the first time.

  • Now go to the login page.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will open on the screen.

  • Enter all the required details.

  • Make the payment.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

