Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result To be Released Today

Check the date, time, website, and steps to download the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released a revised Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates participating in the seat allotment process will be able to check their Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment results on the official website at rajugneet2023.com.

As per the revised schedule, the commission is expected to release the seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round on 29 September 2023. Candidates can report to the institute the next day, on 30 September till 2 PM. A candidate who does not join the allotted seat in the stray vacancy round shall be debarred from participating in the State counseling process for the next year and his security amount will also be forfeited.

How To Download Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2023.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result link.

  • You will have to enter the required details and click on submit.

  • Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

  • You can check and download the seat allotment result on your device.

  • Make sure to keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

Topics:  NEET UG   NEET UG Result 

