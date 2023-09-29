Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result To be Released Today

RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released a revised Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates participating in the seat allotment process will be able to check their Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment results on the official website at rajugneet2023.com.

As per the revised schedule, the commission is expected to release the seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round on 29 September 2023. Candidates can report to the institute the next day, on 30 September till 2 PM. A candidate who does not join the allotted seat in the stray vacancy round shall be debarred from participating in the State counseling process for the next year and his security amount will also be forfeited.