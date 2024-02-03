Final Year BTech Student Dies by Suicide in Kota, Third Case in Two Weeks

A final year BTech student allegedly died by suicide in Kota, police officials confirmed on Friday, 2 February, making it the third such case in the last two weeks in Rajasthan's infamous coaching hub.

When did the incident happen? 27-year-old Noor Mohammed died on Wednesday, 31 January, but his body was recovered from his room on 1 February, news agency PTI reported.

A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, Mohammed was pursuing his BTech degree from SRM University, Chennai and lived at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kota.