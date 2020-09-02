Railways to Run 20 Special Trains for JEE, NEET Students in Bihar

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday, 2 September, announced that the Indian Railways will be running 20 special trains in Bihar on exam days for JEE and NEET aspirants and their guardians. The service will run from 2-15 September.

Announcing the move, the minister also stated that the service will be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

The admit cards for the respective exams will be considered as passes to enter the railway stations. The ministry has also issued notices to stations to allow students and guardians to enter the stations during exam days. Additional booking counters will also be opened at important railway stations.

Despite several demands for the postponement of the examinations, the National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main entrance examination from 1 September to 6 September.