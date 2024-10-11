Punjab NEET Counselling 2024: Round 3 Merit List Releasing Today at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is set to release the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 provisional merit list today, 11 October 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can access the merit list on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.
Following the merit list release, candidates, including NRI applicants, can submit their college and course preferences online from 12 October to 14 October 2024. BFUHS will then process the seat allotment from 15 to 16 October 2024.
The Round 3 provisional allotment result will be declared on 18 October 2024. Candidates can raise objections to this provisional allotment until 3 pm on 20 October 2024. BFUHS will address these objections and release the revised provisional allotment results on 21 October 2024.
Provisionally selected candidates must complete the remaining fee payment through the university's online gateway and report to their allotted colleges between 21 and 23 October 2024.
How to Check Punjab NEET UG 2024 Round 3 Provisional Merit List?
Go to the official website, bfuhs.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 provisional merit list.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
The merit list will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).