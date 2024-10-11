Punjab NEET Counselling 2024: Round 3 Merit List Releasing Today at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is set to release the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 provisional merit list today, 11 October 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can access the merit list on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Following the merit list release, candidates, including NRI applicants, can submit their college and course preferences online from 12 October to 14 October 2024. BFUHS will then process the seat allotment from 15 to 16 October 2024.