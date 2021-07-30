Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday, 30 July, declared Class 12 result 2021. The result was scheduled to declare at 2:30 PM, but it got delayed because PSEB's website crashed.

This year, around 3.08 lakh students registered for PSEB class 12 exams, reported Indian Express.

Students who enrolled to appear for Punjab board class 12 2021 exam can check their result on PSEB's official website: pseb.ac.in.