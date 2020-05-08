Punjab and Assam Govt Announce Vacations For Schools, Universities
The Punjab and Assam governments on Friday, 8 May, announced summer vacations for all education institutions in their states. Punjab has announced a vacations from 15 May to 15 June. The Assam government has announced vacations till 31 May.
All education institutions you in both states have already closed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. During this period, teachers and faculty members have been conducting online classes for students to ensure that they do not suffer any major academic loss due to the lockdown.
Assam Government has decided to include the first seven days of May 2020 also in the vacation period.
Earlier today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will conduct Class 10 and class 12 board exams from 1 July to 15 July.
The announcement comes after the CBSE had made it clear last month that it will conduct the board examination for Class 10 and 12 after the lockdown period is over.
