Punjab and Assam Govt Announce Vacations For Schools, Universities

The Punjab and Assam governments on Friday, 8 May, announced summer vacations for all education institutions in their states. Punjab has announced a vacations from 15 May to 15 June. The Assam government has announced vacations till 31 May.

All education institutions you in both states have already closed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. During this period, teachers and faculty members have been conducting online classes for students to ensure that they do not suffer any major academic loss due to the lockdown.