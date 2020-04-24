CBSE May Begin Evaluation Process Four Days After Lockdown Ends
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to start the evaluation process and will announce new examination dates four days after the lockdown is lifted, sources familiar with the matter told The Quint.
Sources said that in an online meeting with school principals on Wednesday, CBSE exam controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj reportedly said that the remaining examinations will also be conducted after the lockdown ends.
According to sources, Bharadwaj had said that the Ministry of Human Development Resources is being contacted and the new CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for the rest of the examinations will be announced as soon as it is approved from there. The number of examiners will also be increased to complete the evaluation process as soon as possible so that CBSE Result 2020 for 10th & 12th can be declared on time.
More than 100 principals across the country were present at the online meeting.
Highlights of the Meeting
- CBSE will start the evaluation process four days after the lockdown ends.
- New CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for remaining papers will be announced soon after the approval of the HRD Ministry.
- Exams might be conducted even on Sunday.
- Maximum 10 students can be admitted to a classroom.
- 75% attendance is compulsory in online classes.
- CBSE schools can trim the syllabus from Classes 1 to 8.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)