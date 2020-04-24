CBSE May Begin Evaluation Process Four Days After Lockdown Ends

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to start the evaluation process and will announce new examination dates four days after the lockdown is lifted, sources familiar with the matter told The Quint.

Sources said that in an online meeting with school principals on Wednesday, CBSE exam controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj reportedly said that the remaining examinations will also be conducted after the lockdown ends.

According to sources, Bharadwaj had said that the Ministry of Human Development Resources is being contacted and the new CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for the rest of the examinations will be announced as soon as it is approved from there. The number of examiners will also be increased to complete the evaluation process as soon as possible so that CBSE Result 2020 for 10th & 12th can be declared on time.

More than 100 principals across the country were present at the online meeting.