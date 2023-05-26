PSEB 10th Result 2023: Punjab Board Results To Be Declared Today At 11:30 AM

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to release the PSEB 10th result 2023 today, 26 May 2023. The board is all set to release the PSEB class 10 result 2023 at 11:30 AM today. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams can check the results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.
The PSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from 4 March to 20 April 2023 and the exams were in the morning shifts- from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. As per the reports, the PSEB officials will declare the results via a press conference. Around 3 lakh students appeared for class 10 board exams in Punjab this year. Students will have to obtain at least 33 percent marks to qualify for the exam.
How to Download PSEB 10th Result 2023?
Visit the official website at pseb.org.in
On the homepage, click on the PSEB 10th result link
You will have to enter your credentials like roll number and date of birth to login
You can view your result carefully and download the result
Make sure to take a printout for future use
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)