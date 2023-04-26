PSEB 8th Class Result 2023: Know How to Check Online at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 can be released anytime soon. Earlier there were reports that the PSEB class 8th results 2023 will be out on 25 April and students were waiting for the outcome but the results aren't out yet.
But as per the reports, the PSEB 8th class result 2023 is expected to release this week. The Punjab School Education Board has not yet made any officially announcements. PSEB 8th result is expected to be out by 1 May thus candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. After the PSEB Class 8th result is released, the result link will be activated on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Check the steps below to download PSEB 8th Class Result 2023.
PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 Date
PSEB 8th Result 2023 was expected to be released yesterday but as per the reports, the result will now be out on 1 May 2023 and even now there is no official announcement or confirmation. Students are advised to rely on official sources for the PSEB result updates.
How to Download PSEB 8th Class Result 2023?
Visit the official website at .
On the homepage, click on the Punjab Board 8th result link
A new page will open, enter credentials to login
Enter your roll number or other required credentials
Submit the details and get access to the PSEB 8th class result
You can download your mark sheet and take a print out for future use.
Punjab Board conducted the PSEB Class 8th exams from 25 February to 22 March 2023. The Punjab School Education Board recorded an overall 98.25 pass per cent for the class 8 examination 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)