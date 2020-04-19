Promote All Students, Not Every Indian Can Learn Online: Sibal

In an exclusive interaction with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Human Resource Development Minister and Congress Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal said all students must be automatically promoted to the next level as the country does not have the required system in place to ensure online learning for all.

Referring to the Bharat Net project, Sibal said since the target to connect over 2,50,000 gram panchayats with fiber-optic connection is still incomplete, the lack of last-mile connectivity to schools in villages prevents knowledge and education from reaching the students in far corners of the country.