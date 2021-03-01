UP Primary Schools for Classes 1-5 Reopen Today
The reopening of the schools will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is all set to reopen its primary schools from Monday, 1 March for the students of classes 1 to 5.
The reopening of the schools will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Everyone is required to cover their faces and maintain social distancing. Seating arrangement will be done maintaining social distancing norms.
Authorities have been directed to get all the classrooms sanitised and arrange thermal screening in order to ensure safety of the students.
Students will only be able to join the physical classes with their parents’ consent. The classes will be conducted in shifts in order to avoid crowding. Students will also have an option to attend online classes if the wish to do so.
As per a report by IANS, the UP government also decided to decorate schools to welcome students of classes 1 to 5. They are decorated with balloons, flowers, and festoons to welcome students on the first day of the reopening of the schools following a year-long break due to the pandemic.
The Basic Education Department has directed all schools to create an environment that would encourage students to return to classes.
Schools all across the country ceased their physical operations last year in the moth of March/April due to the pandemic. But with the roll-out of vaccine, schools in various states have resumed their functions.
(With inputs from IANS.)
