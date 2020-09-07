Caught in Digital Divide, Can India Let its Poor Children Suffer?

“No more pencils, no more books… Out for summer/out till fall… School’s out with fever…,” these very lyrics out of Alice Cooper’s song ‘School’s Out’ could be on the lips of every school student today.

With the onset of the pandemic, schools shut their gates to about 1.6 billion students across the globe. While schools have gradually reopened in Europe, Asia and now even in the US, in India, even as 'Unlock 4' unfolds, the question remains when will schools reopen? What is the impact of this protracted shutdown of schools?

In the last six months, much has changed irreversibly to what teaching and learning has been for generations.