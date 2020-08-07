Plea Filed in Supreme Court by 11 Students to Postpone JEE, NEET

"The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has already affected about 20 lakh people in India and the situation is worsening by every passing day. Conducting the examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students at utmost risk and danger of disease and death," said the plea.

The petitioners argued that the best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time and let the COVID-19 crisis subside.