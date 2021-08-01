Pending Results for Around 60,000 CBSE Students Likely To Be Declared by 5 Aug

Even as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 board results for over 13 lakh students, the wait seems to be longer yet for as many as 60,000 students whose results have been delayed by a week.

The CBSE said that the result of 1,060 new schools is still under process due to the unavailability of last year’s marks.

“Accordingly, results of about 60,000 students of these schools and some few other schools will be shown as ‘Result Later’”, it said.