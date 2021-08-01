Pending Results for Around 60,000 CBSE Students Likely To Be Declared by 5 Aug
CBSE said that the result of 1,060 new schools is pending due to the unavailability of last year’s marks.
Even as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 board results for over 13 lakh students, the wait seems to be longer yet for as many as 60,000 students whose results have been delayed by a week.
The CBSE said that the result of 1,060 new schools is still under process due to the unavailability of last year’s marks.
“Accordingly, results of about 60,000 students of these schools and some few other schools will be shown as ‘Result Later’”, it said.
“There are different reasons as to why the marks couldn’t be declared for some students yet. There are certain schools which haven’t submitted complete results. In some other schools, results of most of the candidates have been issued barring few whose internal marks are left incomplete for instance. We have gotten in touch with those schools,” Sanyam Bharadwaj, Controller of Examination of CBSE told The Quint.
“We have blocked results of an entire class for only those schools which haven’t done the moderation process,” he said.
The results of these students will be declared by 5 August the board informed.
The CBSE results for class 12 students were declared on 30 July. Results of class 10 students are expected soon.
