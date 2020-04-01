‘Pass All Students From Classes 1 to 8,’ HRD Minister Advises CBSE

Union Human Resource Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday, 1 April, said he had advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 to the next year.

Dr Nishank further added that students of Classes 9 and 11 will be promoted to next the class based on the school-based assessments, including projects, periodic tests, term exams, which have been conducted so far.

He also added that students who are not promoted “can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline”.