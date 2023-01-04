Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Know Date Here; How to Download PPC 2023 Certificate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with teachers, parents, and students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The date of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is already decided, so one should take note of it. According to the latest official details, PPC 2023 is scheduled to take place on 27 January. Everyone interested in participating in the event must remember the date and time properly. The Ministry of Education recently announced the PPC date.

According to the most recent information released by the Ministry of Education, the interaction will take place offline at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi for anyone who wishes to participate. Teachers, parents, and interested students must be present for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on the scheduled date if they want to interact with the Prime Minister.