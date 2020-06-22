Delhi University on Saturday, 19 June, opened their admission registration portal to all courses and received over 25,000 applications in the first six hours. Majority of the applications – 19,523 – were for the undergraduate courses, followed by 5,889 postgraduate applications and 457 PhD applications.The registration process for admissions to Delhi University have officially begun and students who wish to register for admissions can visit du.ac.in. Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till 4 July.The eligibility criteria of the UG and PG courses for 2020 admission will remain the same as 2019. The university has urged students to check the official bulletin of information for the admission procedure.Delhi University Admissions 2020: Dean Answers Students’ QueriesThe admission process for 2020 will be completely online for all courses at the university. Applicants will only be required to come to the university for verification documents at the end of the process if specified by the university or college.DU Admission New Guidelines for 2020 AdmissionsAll applicants seeking admission to the university are required to register with a valid email.A new default settings feature in the admission process will allow all applicants to register for all courses without any penalties. Applicants will be eligible to take admission in all the colleges and courses provided they meet the cut-off requirements of the colleges and the eligibility for the course.Applicants will be able to upload their mark sheets for any pending examinations results or compartments exams till the last date of admissions to the university.Applicants will be allowed to update the marks and make minor changes in the application form. This is only a one-time process.FAQ: Here's All You Need to Know About DU Admissions 2020 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.