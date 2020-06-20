Delhi University (DU), one of the most vied for and prestigious universities in the country, has detailed its procedure to register for admission for the academic of 2020. Amid board exams being left incomplete and results being awaited, here are some things that you should know if you're looking to apply to DU!Delhi University Proposed 2020 Admission Process, Fees, Cut-OffHow do I start the admission procedure?You have to start by registering yourself on the University’s undergraduate portal. You have create a personal username and password for yourself by creating a valid email-ID. In this portal, during the process of registration, you will have to choose your courses or interest and respective college, and also upload all the relevant documents. Be extremely careful while filling out these forms because once submitted most of the information you have entered will not be editable.Can I register offline as well?No. All students looking to seek admission to DU must fill up the online form. There is no offline form.Can I apply to multiple courses and colleges in the same online form?Yes, you may apply to multiple colleges and courses while filling out the form. However, you will only be granted admission to a particular course in a particular college if you meet the cut-off for that course and college once the cut-offs are released at a later date.Will those who submit the form before me be considered for admission before me as well? Is admission on first-cum-first-serve basis?No admissions are not on first-cum-first-serve basis. All those who have registered for a particular college and course online and have satisfied the cut-off will be allowed to gain admission during the timeline provided by the University.Can I submit the application form and pay the registration fee later?The application form will only be deemed “completed” once you pay your registration fee through the online portal. There is no other way to pay this fee apart from paying it online. You’re advised to keep proof of the payment made and also make it well before the deadline in order to avoid last minute glitches.Does DU have entrance exams for all undergraduate and graduate courses?No. DU conducts entrance examinations for undergraduate and graduate admissions to some courses. There are, however, many courses in which admission is based on merit and purely on the basis on class 12 board examination marks. You can take a look at which courses conduct entrance examinations here.What if I want to secure admission under the ECA or Sports quota?Applicants looking to apply under the Sports or ECA quota must indicate to at the time of registering themselves on the admissions portal. They must also select a maximum of five colleges and courses in their order of preference. These preferences will be used later to allot colleges. A surcharge of 100 rupees will be applicable for those registering under these categories. Self-attested documents showing eligibility under the quota you are applying for will also be necessary. There are no ECA or sports quotas for courses where admission is based on entrance tests.How many cut-off lists will DU release?DU will release a minimum of five cut-off lists. There may be more if seats are left vacant. There will be a “special cut-off” list after the first five cut off lists for those students who couldn’t secure admission after the first five lists. However, there will be no movement allowed from one college to another on the basis of this special cut-off list.Do I need to be physically present in Delhi when the cut off lists are announced?You will only need to be physically present in Delhi at the very end of the admissions process. Once a cut off list is announced, you will need to log in to your admissions portal and choose only one course and college that you want to seek admission to, on the basis of that specific cut-off list. There will then be an online verification of your documents conducted by the college that you have indicated to see if you meet the cut-off. Once the verification is done, you will receive an online link on the portal to pay your fee and secure admission. Only once this is done will you need to travel to Delhi between a stipulated period to get your documents physically verified.How different is the admissions procedure for courses where admissions are happening via entrance tests?The admission based on entrance tests will be on the basis of the marks scored in the entrance test and the marks secured in the 12 board examinations. Each admission test will be for a duration of two hours and will have hundred questions. There will be a positive marking of 4 marks for each correct answer, negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer and zero marks for each unanswered question. You can register for as many entrance tests as you want, but each test will be charged separately. The University will also not be responsible if the date and time of two or more entrance tests that you have registered for, clash. You will also need to check the cities/centres where these admission tests will be conducted.What if my board results have not been declared yet?Don’t worry. You can indicated “result awaited” in the portal when you are registering and then update it later when your results are declared. However, you will have to show that you have met the cut off within the stipulated admissions timeline set by the University.Can I change/update information on my registration form after I’ve paid the fee?Yes, you can. But you will be charged a correction fee of 100 rupees.Delhi University Opens 2020 Admissions Portal, New Rules Below