OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Steps to Download at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission releases OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024. Candidates who took the exam on 20 October 2024, can access the answer key and raise objections, if any, through the OSSC official website, ossc.gov.in, by 24 October 2024. To download the answer key and submit objections, candidates must log in to their accounts on the OSSC website using their user credentials.
The OSSC CGL Prelims exam, held in 30 districts across Odisha, comprised 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 150 marks. Candidates were given 150 minutes to complete the exam. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 586 organizational posts. The OSSC CGL registration process took place from 5 April to 2 May 2024.
Candidates must note that the OSSC CGL 2024 answer key released is provisional and can be objected/challenged, if there's any discrepancy. However, the objections should be raised before 24 October 2024.
Objections received beyond the deadline will not be considered. Candidates are advised to refer to the 'USER MANUAL' attached on the OSSC website for guidance on submitting objections.
Steps to Download OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024
Go to the official website, ossc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer carefully.
Raise objections if you find any discrepancy.
Download, save, and print a copy of answer key for future reference.
OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024: How to Raise Objections
Go to the official website, ossc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024 objection window link.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Choose the answer you want to raise objection for.
Now mention your answer and upload a supporting document.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page for future use.
