OJEE Result 2023 Declared Today At ojee.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

Check the website and steps to download the OJEE result 2023 after 11 AM.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
OJEE Result 2023 Declared Today At ojee.nic.in; Steps to Download Here
Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the OJEE 2023 results today, 2 June 2023 at around 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the results from the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE examination was conducted from 8 to 15 May 2023 at various centers of the state. On the basis of the performance in OJEE-2023, a separate merit lists of successful candidates will be published.

OJEE is conducted for admissions into BPharma, B.CAT, Integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, M TECH, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN lateral admission to second year courses in B. TECH, B. PHARM. Follow the steps given below to check the OJEE result 2023.

How to Check OJEE Result 2023?

  • Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 results link

  • You will have to enter the login details and submit.

  • Your OJEE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can check the result carefully and download the page.

  • You can take printout of the result for future use.

Topics:  OJEE   OJEE Result 

