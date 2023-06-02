OJEE Result 2023 Declared Today At ojee.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the OJEE 2023 results today, 2 June 2023 at around 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the results from the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE examination was conducted from 8 to 15 May 2023 at various centers of the state. On the basis of the performance in OJEE-2023, a separate merit lists of successful candidates will be published.

OJEE is conducted for admissions into BPharma, B.CAT, Integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, M TECH, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN lateral admission to second year courses in B. TECH, B. PHARM. Follow the steps given below to check the OJEE result 2023.