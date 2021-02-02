Odisha to Reopen Schools for Classes 9, 11 from 8 Feb
Reopening of the schools will be followed by unit test and annual examination for Classes 9 and 11.
Odisha Government is all set to reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 and 11. Schools are scheduled to reopen on 8 February 2021, and will go on till 30 April 2021.
As per the official notification by school and mass education department, classes will be conducted from 8.30 am to 10.30 am from Monday to Saturday. Schools have been directed to conduct three periods in this duration of two hours. Starting time of the school can be rescheduled depending on the local whether.
The reopening of the school will be conducted with compliance to the COVID-19 SOPs.
Reopening of the schools will be followed by unit test and annual class examination for Classes 9 and 11 in March and April 2021 respectively. Seating arrangements will be made keeping the social distancing norms in mind.
Odisha opened schools for Classes 10 and 12 on 8 January 2021. Guidelines for the functioning of Classes 10 and 12 will remain same. However the timings for Class 10 is rescheduled from 11 am to 4 pm, which will include seven periods and one recess, read the official notice.
Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions ceased to function in March/April last year in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The gradual reopening of the same started towards the end of 2020. Many states and UTs have already resumed the functioning of educational institutions. As per the guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs, India, states and UTs are now permitted to open all educational institutions (outside containment zone), provided they adhere to the state/UT SOPs.
