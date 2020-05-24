Around one lakh Twitter users have come out in support of Congress-backed National Students Union of India’s demand that college students across all semesters be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and that online exams should not be held as many may not have access to the internet.One among several Congress leaders to have tweeted in support of the demand is the party’s Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar, who said that the NSUI’s appeal is important as the coronavirus pandemic has “made the future of students uncertain.”UGC Issues Guidelines to Colleges for Internships During LockdownCalling for an end to the uncertainty over college exams, NSUI in an earlier Change.org petition, had said that ,“Online exams are likely to be discriminatory to the underprivileged students given the highly uneven access to infrastructure and connectivity. It is also inadvisable to conduct exams without completion of course work in a physical class.”In this context, the NSUI has demandedFirst and second year students be promoted without examsFinal year students be promoted on the basis of past performance, with 10 percent extra marksUniversities should completely waive semester feeSeveral users tweeted with #PromoteStudentsSaveFuture and demanded that exams be cancelled and students be promoted.What the UGC Said About ExamsIn an advisory dated Wednesday, 29 April, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had said that terminal semester examinations (popularly referred to as final year examinations) will be held in the month of July.UGC also said that intermediate semester exams, which simply means exams between two semesters, will be held in July for states in which the COVID-19 situation has normalised. However, it is not clear as to how the UGC plans to define the situation in any state as ‘normalised.’Only in the case of intermediate semester exams, the UGC said that, “If the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19, exams can be cancelled and students can be assessed on the basis of internal assessment.”50 percent marks on the basis of pattern of internal evaluation50 percent marks to performance in previous semester, if anyInternal assessment can include continuous evaluation, prelims, mid-semester, internal evaluation or whatever name is given for student “progression.”Post UGC Nod, Students May Be Let to Pursue 2 Degrees at Same Time We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.