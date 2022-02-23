'A Move To Suppress Marginalised Voices,’ Say Educators on New NOS Guidelines

Ravikant Kisana, an academician who has researched in the field of caste, said that the move needs to be viewed from a historical lens. "This is a much larger pattern and the core issue is that higher education is among the few spaces where there is no scrutiny with regards to caste discrimination,” he said.

Because of the lack of opportunities and access, very few from marginalised backgrounds are hired as professors in renowned universities within India, he added.

The lack of diversity is among the reasons for caste-based discrimination in universities.

This cycle can only be broken if students are given the opportunity of studying abroad, and then hired as professors in Indian universities. In the last few years, this was starting to change, he said. Even then, only 100 students got the NOS scholarships each year.