Varun Gandhi Calls New JNU VC 'Mediocre,' Stirs Fresh Row After Her Old Tweets

Soon after Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was appointed on Monday, 7 February, her old tweets created a Twitter storm. Many condemned her appointment as they shared her tweets rife with communal sentiments, openly defending MK Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, and slamming protesting farmers.

A few hours later, her account was deactivated.

Now, a day later, her press release, which promises that the immediate focus of the administration would be to provide "clean administration" and create a gender-sensitive and student-friendly environment, has come under fire for being littered with grammatical errors.

Many pointed out that "it's fine if her grammar is bad, it's not fine that she's such a bigot."