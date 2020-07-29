NEP 2020: Board Exams to Be Easier, Will Discourage Rote Learning

In a move towards a more holistic evaluation of a student’s capabilities, the progress reports of all school students for assignments will also see a redesign.

“The progress card will be a holistic, 360-degree, multidimensional report that reflects in great detail the progress and the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains,” the document read.

The progress card will also reportedly include self-assessment, peer assessment and teacher assessment.