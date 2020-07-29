NEP 2020: Board Exams to Be Easier, Will Discourage Rote Learning
Across states, Board exams for Class 10 & 12 will reportedly test knowledge application rather than rote learning.
Along with bringing in changes like vocational training and coding classes for school students from Class 6 onwards, the draft New Education Policy is also seeking to overhaul the way Board exams are conducted across the country, for Classes 10 & 12.
As per the information shared by the government on Wednesday, 29 July, Board exams will continue to be held but will be made “easier” with a focus on testing core competencies rather than “coaching/memorisation.”
“Boards may over time also develop further viable models of Board Exams, such as - annual/semester/modular Board Exams, two-level exams for all subjects including mathematics and two-part exams, with objective and descriptive type questions,” a press statement said.
In a move towards a more holistic evaluation of a student’s capabilities, the progress reports of all school students for assignments will also see a redesign.
“The progress card will be a holistic, 360-degree, multidimensional report that reflects in great detail the progress and the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains,” the document read.
The progress card will also reportedly include self-assessment, peer assessment and teacher assessment.
