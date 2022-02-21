NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Today
Know the time when the registration closes for NEET UG round 2 counselling and the steps to register.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET counselling for UG 2021, All-India Quota Round 2 will end today, 21 February 2022.
The students who are interested in registering for NEET round 2 counselling can fill in their details by 11:55 pm today on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
The students can fill in the details for their college and course between 4 pm to 11:55 pm. Students must remember that once they fill in their choices, it can be changed later but the locked choices cannot be changed.
Make sure to review your choices and choose the college or course carefully before locking it.
NEET UG Counselling Round 2: Steps to Apply
Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in
Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab.
Then click on the 'Online Registration' link.
You will have to fill in your roll number and password to login.
Fill all the required details in the registration form.
Upload the required documents and pay the fees.
Submit the form and take a screenshot.
The filled in details will be verified by the authorities for the AIQ round 2 counselling from 22 February 2022 to 23 February 2022. The seat allotment procedure will take place from 24 February to 25 February 2022.
MCC will release the college allotment results on 26 February 2022 and the students will be required to report to the allotted colleges between 27 February to 5 March 2022.
Mop-up rounds will begin from 10 March 2022 and no new registrations will be allowed after the mop-out round.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.