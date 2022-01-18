ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG State Counselling Schedule 2021 Released by MCC

NEET UG Counselling 2021 for AIQ is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 19 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET UG State counselling schedule released by MCC. Image used for representative puposes.</p></div>
NEET UG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the state counselling schedule of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021.

It also announced that NEET UG counselling in states will be conducted by respective state authorities.

NEET UG 2021 State Counselling Schedule

  • 1st Round of Counselling: 2 to 31 January 2022

  • Last date of Joining: 7 February 2022

  • 1st Round of Counselling: 15 to 18 February 2022

  • Last date of Joining: 24 February 2022

  • Mop up Round: 7 to 10 March 2022

  • Last Date of Joining: 15 March 2022

  • Online Stray Vacancy Round: 16 March 2022

  • Last date of joining: 20 March 2022

NEET UG counselling will also be held on Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays. "For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days," reads the official notice released by MCC.

Last week, MCC also released NEET UG counselling scheduled for All India Quota/Deemed/Central Universities/Institutes/ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/AFMS. First round of AIQ counselling is scheduled to be conducted from 19 to 28 January 2022.

Here are the step to apply for the same.

How to Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2021?

  • Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

  • Click on NEET UG counselling link

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registered credential and sign in

  • Fill up the required information/upload relevant document

  • Submit the application and pay the fee

  • Download and save it for future reference

