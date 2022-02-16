NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registrations for Round 2 To Begin on 16 February

The registration process of round 2 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2021 counselling will begin on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2021 can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in and follow the instructions to get themselves registered for the same.

As per the MCC NEET schedule, the registration and fee payment window for the round 2 will be open till 21 February 2022. The candidates filling the form during this time can make their choices. The Round 2 results for the NEET UG counselling will be released on 26 February 2022.