Centre to SC: Ready to Revisit Rs 8 Lakh Income Criteria for EWS

The Centre on Thursday, 25 November, informed the Supreme Court that it has taken a decision to revisit the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit used to determine eligibility for the EWS quota, and added that a fresh decision will be taken within a period of four weeks.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud that the counselling for the NEET-based medical entrances won't take place until then. Mehta submitted that in the matter, "I have instruction to say that the government has decided to revisit the criteria... We will decide within four weeks."

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, during the hearing, observed that the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation is a progressive and pragmatic reservation, and the only question is whether it should be horizontal or vertical.