NEET UG 2021: NTA Rereleases Admit Cards, Here's How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 9 September, rereleased the admit card for for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021.

According to the official notice, the NTA received multiple requests regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of the admit card. The new admit cards have been released after resolving the issue.

"This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website: neet.nta.nic.in," reads the official notice.