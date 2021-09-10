NEET UG 2021: NTA Rereleases Admit Cards, Here's How to Download
NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted on 12 September 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 9 September, rereleased the admit card for for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021.
According to the official notice, the NTA received multiple requests regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of the admit card. The new admit cards have been released after resolving the issue.
"This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website: neet.nta.nic.in," reads the official notice.
NEET UG 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September 2021.
How To Download NEET UG 2021 Admit Card
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Download Admit Card'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your NEET application number and date of birth.
Click on Submit.
Click on the admit card link.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for future use.
This year, around 16 lakh students have registered for NEET 2021 exam.
After downloading the admit card, all candidates must check details in it and in case of any discrepancy, report immediately. "In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm," reads the information brochure.
NEET is an entrance exam conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental /AYUSH and other colleges/ deemed universities /institutes in India.
