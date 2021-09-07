NEET UG 2021 Admit Card Released by NTA: Here’s How to Download It

All students are required to download their admit cards form the above mentioned website, as NTA will not send it via post.

After downloading it, candidates must check the all details in the admit card and report immediately in case of any discrepancy. "In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm," reads the information brochure.

This year, around 16 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2021, reported Indian Express. The exam is conducted by NTA in pen and paper mode as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.