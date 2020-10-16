For NEET Topper Soyed Aftab, Medicine Wasn’t a Childhood Dream

Hence, after clearing his class 10 board exams, Aftab went to Kota in April 2018, where he took coaching with Allen Career Institute. Aftab says that he did not return home even once after this and focused on studies, as his mother and shifted along with him to the coaching capital.

When asked about his success recipe, Aftab said that in the beginning, he did not put in too many hours to study, but as his scores became more consistent, he began studying 12 hours a day.

The son of a builder father and a homemaker mother, Aftab wants to study cardiology after completing studies at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.