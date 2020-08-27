Why Students Say Flying From Gulf For NEET Exams is Impractical

The Supreme Court’s refusal to allow exam centres for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Gulf countries has left several Indian students in the lurch, many of whom have their JEE Main exam in the Gulf and NEET in India.

Jonathan Vergis, who resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has his JEE Main exam in Dubai on 3 August, says that even if he travels to Kerala for NEET UG, he won’t be able to write it.