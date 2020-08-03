NEET SS 2020 Applications Open, Exam Scheduled for 15 September
The application process for the Super Speciality Medical exam will begin on 3 August and will end on 23 August 2020.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be opening the application process for the NEET SS Exam 2020. Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official NEET website – nbe.edu.in
The exam is scheduled to be held on 15 September.
The NEET SS is a single entrance exam for admission to various DM/MCh courses. The exam is conducted in a computer-based format.
Candidates are allowed to pick two super speciality courses within their speciality qualification. The board releases a merit list on which admissions are based for its DNB Super Speciality courses.
