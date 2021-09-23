NEET Scam: CBI Arrests 4 Men Offering Admission in Medical Colleges for Money
The Nagpur-based education consultancy firm charged Rs 50 lakh from each candidate.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people in connection with a Nagpur-based education consultancy firm that promised to help students pass NEET exams, charging Rs 50 lakh from each student, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, 23 September.
The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the matter.
A source had informed CBI that the NEET UG-2021, held on 12 September in pen and paper mode, had been rigged. Accordingly, the CBI registered a case on the matter on the day itself.
According to the agency, the Nagpur-based RK Education Career Guidance, run by one Parimal Kotpalliwar, offered aspiring candidates admission in top government Medical Colleges through fraudulent means and unfair practices.
The CBI said that the firm contacted parents of prospective candidates and assured them of admissions to medical colleges “by manipulating the process of examination conducted by NEET by using proxy candidates”, reported the daily.
“The parents of desirous candidate are asked to deposit Post Dated Cheques (PDCs) of the agreed amount and Original Mark sheets of the candidate for Class-X and Class-XII as security which they would return after realising the agreed amount which is up to 50 lakhs,” the CBI FIR said, according to the daily.
The agency said Parimal Kotpalliwar and his associates collected the user IDs and passwords of the candidates appearing for the examination and made the necessary modifications to get the desired examination centres.
“They also use the process of mixing/morphing photographs to facilitate the use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination. Copies of e-Aadhar cards of candidates are being collected for the purpose of making forged ID cards. He also assures candidates of providing answer keys and manipulating OMR sheets,” the CBI FIR said.
The CBI said Kotpalliwar arranged proxy candidates (exam solvers) for some students through one Diwakar and his associate Munna, the latter of whom he paid Rs 1 lakh in Delhi on 9 September.
The Indian Express quoted sources saying the arrested accused included “owners of the accused company and middlemen”.
“The proxy candidates who were engaged to impersonate the bonafide students did not turn up. Investigators were tracking the case closely, and there was evidence to corroborate information received. A probe is on to check how many candidates engaged proxy writers with the help of the suspects and whether any fraud was actually committed,” a CBI official said, as per The Hindu.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu)
