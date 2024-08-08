NEET PG Admit Card 2024 Released At nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 today, 8 August 2024. The Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea on the postponement of the NEET PG examination on 9 August 2024. The plea was filed by some candidates who expressed concern about the difficulties and inconvenience of reaching the examination centre.
In addition to the admit card, the test centre venue will also be mentioned in the admit card. The NEET PG examination 2024 is scheduled to be held on 11 August 2024, in two shifts. The exact date and shift details have not been announced by the board. The examination will be held in a single day and single session in CBT mode.
Each question paper will have 200 multiple-choice questions with four response options in English only. Candidates will have to choose the correct/best/most appropriate response out of the four response options provided in each question. The NEET PG exam 2024 will take 3 hours and 30 minutes.
How To Download NEET PG Admit Card 2024?
The link for downloading the admit card will be available on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
Candidates are advised to visit the website and click on the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link on the homepage.
After submitting the login details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are advised to check the details and download the page.
They can also keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.
