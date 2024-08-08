NEET PG Admit Card 2024 Released At nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the NEET PG Admit Card 2024 today, 8 August 2024. The Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea on the postponement of the NEET PG examination on 9 August 2024. The plea was filed by some candidates who expressed concern about the difficulties and inconvenience of reaching the examination centre.

In addition to the admit card, the test centre venue will also be mentioned in the admit card. The NEET PG examination 2024 is scheduled to be held on 11 August 2024, in two shifts. The exact date and shift details have not been announced by the board. The examination will be held in a single day and single session in CBT mode.