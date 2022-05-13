NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Quashes Plea Seeking Postponement of Exams
NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on 21 May 2022.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday, 13 May 2022, dismissed a petition seeking to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam.
The petition made by doctors was listed before the Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant, reported LiveLaw.
The petition sought postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam which is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022.
It highlights that the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling will have an impact on the preparation of students for 2022 exam. The plea also states the problem of students who appeared for NEET PG 2021 counselling, but could not secure a seat. Many of these students did not register for NEET PG 2022, expecting to get a seat in 2021 counselling.
"Because of fault of the respondents, the petitioners are now not even allowed to fill forms for NEET PG Examination and thus the candidates neither got a seat in 2021 Examination counselling nor could register for NET PG 2022 Examination and would be wasting a full year without their fault," the petition argued.
However, while rejecting the petition, the Supreme Court noted that over two lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2022, and further postponement will lead to 'chaos and uncertainty'.
"This plea cannot be entertained since it will seriously impact availability of medical care and have cascading impact on patient care and affect the doctors who have already registered. These are matters of policy domain unless proven that it is without application of mind or manifestly arbitrary. The interest of patient care will remain paramount in these conflicting interests. Thus, this petition cannot be entertained and is thus dismissed," the bench added, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
On Thursday, 12 May 2022, Indian Medical Association (IMA) also urged the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule NEET PG 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET PG 2022.
