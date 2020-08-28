Why Mamata Banerjee is on the Warpath Against NEET-JEE

The Trinamool’s push towards engaging the youth of the state, and to be seen as a youth-friendly party has been on for a few months now. Over the past many months, the party has launched a campaign to bring on board more youth volunteers, and has made young leaders the focus of its latest organisational rejig.

To take up an issue that is top-of-mind for youngsters across the country is another step in that direction.

When asked why this issue was taken up, in spite of it not having a massive local recall, a Trinamool insider said that the “premium placed on education” in states like Bengal, makes it imperative for a leader from the state to speak about the issue.

“In the east, where education is placed at much higher premium than many parts of North India, West Bengal is the last opposition state standing. It is therefore important for someone like Didi to raise this issue as a representative of the Bengali people who would do anything but never compromise on their children’s education,” said a Trinamool insider.

“She was also one of the senior-most politicians in that meet. Even though there were other big names like Captain Amarinder Singh, it is important to remember that educational issues like these will have more resonance in West Bengal,” said the leader.

“It is not about 1 lakh students or 5 lakh students. The point is that students must in the correct frame of mind to write an exam. We are not asking for it to be cancelled, but no mountain will fall if it is postponed,” said Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien.



“More over it is a ‘people-centric’ issue so of course Mamata Banerjee will talk about it. Just like Singur, Nandigram, this is right up her alley. It’s what she does,” he added.