NEET, JEE Should be Conducted as Scheduled: JNU Vice-Chancellor 

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh on Wednesday, 26 August, said that the JEE and NEET exam should be conducted as planned on 13 September, adding that delaying them more would just cause further anxiety for students, reported ANI.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts these two exams has made it very clear that they have increased the number of testing centres and they have also come up with Standard Operating Protocols which the students can follow to keep themselves safe in the examination centres,” Jagadish said.

On Tuesday, the agency said that the number of examination centres have been increased from 2,546 to 3,843, while adding that the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

“If you see the number of students who have downloaded the admit cards from the portal, it is very clear that a large number of students would like to write these entrance examinations,” Kumar added.