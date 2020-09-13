85-90 % Students Appeared in NEET UG 2020, Says Education Minister

Out of 15.97 lakh candidates, around 85 to 90 percent have appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday, 13 September.

In a tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said that the National Testing Agency had informed him about the participation of students in the medical entrance test, while adding that the same “reflects the tenacity and grit of young Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”