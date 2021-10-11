NEET 2021: NTA Extends Last Date to Make Corrections in Online Application Form

NEET UG 2021 Correction Window: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to make correction in the online application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021.

Candidates can now make corrections in their application form till 13 October 2021 (11:50 pm).

"On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is now providing the last and final opportunity for the candidates to correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021," reads the official notice released by NTA.