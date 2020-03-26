NEET 2020 UG: Admit Cards Won’t be Released Tomorrow, Says Report

Barely a day before admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 were to be released, a senior official of National Testing Authority on Thursday, 26 March said that “they will not be issuing admit cards as on 27 March, 2020, as scheduled,” reported The Times of India. The report also states that the exam, scheduled on 3 May, is likely to be postponed.

The official told The Times of India that a fresh date for release of admit cards would be decided after 14 April and that the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Union health Ministry are reviewing whether exams scheduled on 3 May, should be postponed or not.

With no fresh update on the date of exam by the ministry or the NTA, NEET 2020 is still officially scheduled to be held on 3 May, 2020.

NEET is a competitive examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India. This includes Institutes of eminence like, AIIMS, New Delhi,