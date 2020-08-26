NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Download Admit Card in the First 3 Hours
NTA has also released a detailed health safety protocol which adheres to COVID-19 safety norms to hold the exam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 25 August released the admit cards for NEET undergraduate (UG) level and over 4 lakh students have downloaded the admit card in the first three hours. Nearly 15 lakh students have registered for the exam.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their NEET UG Admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13 September. Nearly 15 lakh students have registered for the exam.
How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2020:
- Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.
- Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage.
- Key in your application number, password and date of birth.
- Your admit card will be displayed on screen.
- Download and take its print out.
Safety Procedure for Candidates
NTA has released a detailed health safety protocol which adhere to COVID-19 social distancing norms to hold the exam.
- To avoid crowds at the exam centres, candidates will given assigned staggered time slots for reporting to the centre. All staff and student body temps will be scanned by a thermo gun at the entry point.
- If any person is observed to have above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms for COVID-19, they will placed in an isolation room.
- Candidates will be permitted to carry only masks, gloves, a transparent water bottler, sanitiser (50ml) and exam-related documents -- admit card, ID card.
- Candidates will be frisked by a metal detector at security check points at the centre.
- Water dispensers will not be placed in the exam centre.
- A table will be placed in the registration room where candidates will display their exam-related documents to the centre officer.
- A manual attendance will taken at the centre.
- Movement of invigilators inside the exam room will be minimised.
- Gloves and masks can only be disposed in a pedal push covered bin at the centre and outside the examination hall only.
