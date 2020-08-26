NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Download Admit Card in the First 3 Hours

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 25 August released the admit cards for NEET undergraduate (UG) level and over 4 lakh students have downloaded the admit card in the first three hours. Nearly 15 lakh students have registered for the exam.

