NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates Not Confirmed: Know Latest Details, Check Website
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The MCC will announce the counselling dates on mcc.nic.in.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) Counselling has been postponed. Earlier, the counselling was set to be held from 1 September to 19 September. However, the dates were postponed, and now, candidates are waiting for further announcements. As per various sources, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling is likely to begin on 25 September. These details, however, are not confirmed yet.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not made any official announcements regarding the NEET PG 2022 Counselling dates. Candidates have to keep a close eye on the official website, mcc.nic.in, to know more about the counselling dates. It is expected that the committee will officially confirm the dates soon.
The NEET PG counselling process is usually held in March, but it got delayed this year.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Details
Candidates who are set to appear for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling should keep checking the official website, mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made no announcements regarding the dates ever since the delay.
While media reports suggest that the counselling is likely to begin on 25 September, one should wait for the committee to make official announcements. All the latest updates from the MCC will be available on the website.
It is important to note that a delay in NEET PG 2022 Counselling is likely to affect the entire session. Many students are anxiously waiting for the counselling process to begin.
The number of available seats for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling is also being increased, as per reports.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Register
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to register for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling online:
Go to mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration on the homepage.
Log in to your account by entering the required details correctly.
Fill out the counselling registration form and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the required application fees online.
Submit the form and download it from the website.
Save a copy of the form for future use.
Candidates must keep an eye on the official website to know the exact counselling dates.
