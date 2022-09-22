NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates Not Confirmed: Know Latest Details, Check Website

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) Counselling has been postponed. Earlier, the counselling was set to be held from 1 September to 19 September. However, the dates were postponed, and now, candidates are waiting for further announcements. As per various sources, the NEET PG 2022 Counselling is likely to begin on 25 September. These details, however, are not confirmed yet.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not made any official announcements regarding the NEET PG 2022 Counselling dates. Candidates have to keep a close eye on the official website, mcc.nic.in, to know more about the counselling dates. It is expected that the committee will officially confirm the dates soon.